Regional banking hub trial 'less than effective' - Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank found a trial of regional banking hubs has "not been successful", describing them as "less than effective".
The review of the hubs, released to 1News under the Official Information Act, found a range
"The hubs are about providing a solution for customers, particularly in small towns who just for whatever reason aren't that comfortable yet with the digital or online environment,"
"So many of them don't have the internet where as with the hub. They can go in there, there's always someone available to help them set up automatic payments, do their baking guide them through the whole thing. It's absolutely wonderful."
In the review the Reserve Bank also looked at the wider issue of baking in the regions.
"Even if the hubs are enhanced, our work to date suggests that they will only ever be, at best, a partial solution to an ongoing cutback in cash and banking services in the regions."
Other options it listed included a code of conduct for when banks close and compelling banks to deliver a certain level of service.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson says all options are worth researching.
"Well obviously there's things like what's done in other countries, things like minimum codes for for banks. Arrangements that they have to work through if they do choose to close a branch."
He says the point of the banking hub trial was to figure out what did and didn't work.
"I'm sure the outcome of this will be better services in the long term."
National's revenue spokesperson Andrew Bayly says it's crucial that the Government gets this right.
"At the end of the day we need to make sure that people living in rural areas have access to great baking services provided locally."
He said it's particularly important for those with disabilities and connectivity issues.
"If the hub concept doesn't work then we will need to look at other options," Bayly said.
Most banks have said they won't close any more regional branches until at least the end of 2023.