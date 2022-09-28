MP Kiri Allan and RNZ presenter Māni Dunlop engaged

Justice Minister Kiri Allan and RNZ presenter Māni Dunlop are engaged, after an "on brand" airport proposal on Friday.

Māni Dunlop after announcing engagement to Kiri Allan. (Source: Instagram)

On Instagram, Dunlop joked that the happy couple forgot to take a photo as the East Coast MP was ushered away during a boarding call with Allan proclaiming “who said romance is dead” as she walked away.

"I wouldn’t have it any other way," Dunlop wrote.

Māni Dunlop posted a picture of their engagement ring. (Source: Instagram)

"Love you, love our girls - our whānau and our hectic but lucky lives."

"Tbh just stoked to be alongside you - and to always having a place for me to land, having my back and being my person."

Kiri Allan. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Allan on social media posted “She said yes.”