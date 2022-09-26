Calls for investigation into alleged Ashburton College bullying

By Thomas Mead, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Warning: This story contains content some readers may find distressing.

Multiple families are calling for an immediate investigation after 1News uncovered 16 allegations of bullying at Ashburton College in Mid Canterbury.

In the first instalment of a three-part series, which will continue at 6pm tonight, more than a dozen families came forward claiming their children suffered violence, torment and threats on campus. Their claims range from 2014 to 2022, but more than half relate to the last two years.

Many families feel bullying has been allowed to run out of control at the school and accuse Ashburton College of failing to run basic investigations at times. Some want the school's principal Ross Preece to change his approach or resign.

Do you have a bullying story to share? Email Thomas.Mead@tvnz.co.nz

Ashburton College says it takes its responsibilities around the safety and wellbeing of its students seriously. They say they act on the advice of a number of agencies, including the police. The school says it's working "very hard" to address concerns appropriately.

Tonight the investigation will continue to highlight some of these bullying claims, and speak to an experienced researcher on bullying and aggression in New Zealand.

Watch the full story in the video above.

You can also head here for the full, extended story.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyEducationSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Arrest after Auckland kidnapping victim forced to withdraw cash

2

Māori firefighter files treaty claim against FENZ

3

Harvey Norman store, phone repair shop burgled in Auckland

4

Live stream: Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

5

Police find woman with gunshot wound on SH 33 near Rotorua

Latest Stories

Joseph Parker vows to get 'straight back in' after KO loss

Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines, thousands evacuated

Live stream: Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests

Exit poll: Italian far-right leader’s alliance leading vote

Related Stories

Ruby Tui: Rugby star's chaotic childhood of drugs and violence

Hundreds of Cantabrians to go months without safe water

Kiwis across the country protest in solidarity with Iranian women

Green MP cuts hair at protest of Iranian woman’s killing