Arrest after Auckland kidnapping victim forced to withdraw cash

A man has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping in Auckland's New Windsor overnight.

Police said in a statement they were alerted to the incident on Methuen Rd shortly before 11pm yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said the alleged offender, 20, drove the victim to a nearby ATM and forced them to withdraw cash.

The vehicle was spotted by the police Eagle helicopter on Stoddard Rd. Anderson said staff were quickly sent to the area.

"The offender refused to stop his vehicle after being sighted by police and crashed a short time later, colliding with a member of the public's vehicle at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Rd."

The alleged offender then attempted to run from the scene, but was quickly apprehended.

The victim was taken to hospital with a minor arm injury, and the member of the public involved in the crash is receiving treatment after sustaining minor injuries.

The alleged offender is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today on a number of charges relating to kidnapping, unlawfully taking a vehicle, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill, and dangerous driving.

"As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved," Anderson said.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and want to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in relation to last night's events."