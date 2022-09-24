All Blacks' discipline leads them to commanding win over Australia

Relive 1 News' live coverage as the All Blacks defeated the Wallabies in the second Test of the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park.

Rieko Ioane in action against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

That's all from us. Thanks for joining us for the action team. Have a good evening!

FT: AUS 14-40 NZL

Following a close win in Melbourne last week, the All Blacks came out firing with arguably their most complete performance of the year. Australia couldn't quite match their intensity and fell to a lack of direction and errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks now putting themselves in a great position to win the Rugby Championship after a tough start to the season.

81min: AUS 14-40 NZL

Jordan Petaia crosses the line late in the match with Reece Hodge's conversion successful.

79min: AUS 7-40 NZL

Australia are desperately trying to find some spark here in the last few minutes.

76min: AUS 7-40 NZL

NZL THREE!

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks win another penalty and Mo'unga kicks it over to push out the lead further.

74min: AUS 7-37 NZL

The Wallabies try to create something in the All Blacks 22 but the ball is turned over. Papali'i breaks through a tackle off a nice breakthrough from Clarke. Jordie Barrett has a turn but the Wallabies collect the ball and bang it into touch.

72min: AUS 7-37 NZL

We are going to a Wallabies penalty as Reece Hodge kicks the ball into touch. Hodge attacks and collides heavily with Sevu Reece.

70min: AUS 7-37 NZL

More replacements are running onto the field. RTS is coming on. The home crowd is ecstatic as their hometown star gets his first Bledisloe chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

67min: AUS 7-37 NZL

Jordan is coming off with what looks to be an injury as Sevu Reece comes onto the field to replace him.

66min: AUS 7-37 NZL

NZL TRY!

The All Blacks go all in, with even the backs coming to help in the maul to give Taukei'aho the extra force to score. Mo'unga misses the conversion kick.

62min: AUS 7-32 NZL

Mo'unga kicks into touch following a scrum and we go to a lineout. The All Blacks try to create something from the maul but they concede a penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

59min: AUS 7-32 NZL

AUS TRY!

That happened quick! Folau Fainga’a comes off the bench and scores Australia's first try of the match after working for nearly 60 minutes to make it happen. Foley successfully converts.

57min: AUS 0-32 NZL

We go to a Wallabies lineout just 10 metres away from their line. But a penalty goes to New Zealand. The All Blacks have also made some changes. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck hasn't got the call to come in yet.

Cheers are going around from the crowd as famous Kiwi director Taika Waititi is seen watching from the stands.

54min: AUS 0-32 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

NZL TRY!

We head to an Australia scrum and the All Blacks win the ball back. Their work following the scrum and into the maul is superb. Taylor crosses the line to score. Mo'unga misses the conversion but the All Blacks remain in control.

50min: AUS 0-27 NZL

Australia try to create something but they cough up the ball going out wide. New Zealand win a penalty and we head to a lineout.

46min: AUS 0-27 NZL

Caleb Clarke looks to make a break but he's pulled back. New Zealand continue to build phases. Lomax powers through contact and the All Blacks get a penalty. New Zealand decide to kick the penalty and Mo'unga is successful.

43min: AUS 0-24 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

NZL TRY!

The All Blacks are approaching their try line. Sam Whitelock picks the ball out from the ruck and looks to have crossed the line. TMO Ben Whitehouse is checking the grounding. The try has been awarded. Mo'unga takes the quick kick right in front of the posts and it's over.

40min: AUS 0-17 NZL

We're back underway! Holloway and Jordie Barrett have collided as Barrett went in for a kick. Holloway is now being checked by medical staff. We head to a All Blacks scrum at Australia's 22 metre line.

HT: AUS 0-17 NZL

That's it for the first forty minutes. The All Blacks have come out strong, playing with pace and going into the second half with a comfortable lead. The Wallabies' handling errors and turnovers at the breakdown have kept them behind in the first half. Australia will look to tidy this up in the next half as New Zealand try to maintain momentum.

Stay with us team, we'll be back with more action shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

39min: AUS 0-17 NZL

Beauden Barrett fires the ball down field as the Wallabies almost get away with an intercept try.

36min: AUS 0-17 NZL

Australia can't hold on to the ball. New Zealand make a run for it as we head to the other side of the field. The Wallabies get the ball back and Foley kicks it high. Caleb Clarke is good under the high ball and Jordan makes a break. He passes off to Smith who falls but holds onto possession.

The All Blacks' Dalton Papali'i and Wallaby Rob Valetini exchange words during the second Bledisloe Test. (Source: Photosport)

33min: AUS 0-17 NZL

We're going to a Wallabies lineout. Despite having 14 men on the field the visitors continue to apply the pressure. Australia are remaining patient as they try to put some phases together and have won a penalty with the All Blacks not releasing the ball. Australia are going for a quick tap instead of the easy points.

ADVERTISEMENT

30min: AUS 0-17 NZL

Australia is struggling to bounce back from their errors but get a chance as they have a lineout 10 metres from the line. Australia go quick and Koroibete looks to have scored in the left corner. The TMO checks it and he's gone out into touch. We go back to a Wallabies penalty advantage. Harry Wilson goes at it but is just short of the line.

27min: AUS 0-17 NZL

NZL TRY AND AUS YELLOW!

The All Blacks get a penalty try. Australia's Dave Porecki gets a yellow card.

26min: AUS 0-10 NZL

Jordie Barrett gets the ball off the restart and it's kicked away. Rieko Ioane makes a break and has some space but he's halted. Officials are looking at the video replay, possibly another card or penalty coming. All Blacks are awarded a penalty for Australia being offside. Mo'unga kicks it into touch and we're go to a lineout 10 metres from the All Blacks try line.

ADVERTISEMENT

23min: AUS 0-10 NZL

NZL TRY!

The All Blacks go to their speedsters out wide. Will Jordan cuts through the defence and scores the first try of the match on the right side. It came off a strong carry from Rieko Ioane. Mo'unga is spot on again with the conversion.

20min: AUS 0-3 NZL

NZL THREE!

The All Blacks are on the Wallabies 22 line. Tyrel Lomax leads with a powerful fend to challenge the Australian defensive line. There's a penalty awarded to the All Blacks at the breakdown and they have decided to go for the kick to get some points on the board. Mo'unga's kick is successful.

18min: AUS 0-0 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia are making metres. Foley kicks it into touch and we head to a New Zealand lineout. Australia concede a penalty in the ruck and we got to another lineout.

16min: AUS 0-0 NZL

We're back at 15 a side as Holloway returns for the Wallabies after being in the sin bin. Ref has called a water break as Jordie Barrett gets cleaned up with blood gushing down the side of his face.

13min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Australia's lineout at their 10 metre line is uncontested. They are approaching the line as they try put some phases together. But they turnover the ball. Marika gets the ball off a the penalty and its eventually kicked into touch after hectic set.

10min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Richie Mo'unga kicks into touch as we now go to an All Blacks lineout. Savea has the ball in hand but is penalised. The Wallabies have won the ball back but kick it away.

ADVERTISEMENT

8min: AUS 0-0 NZL

The Wallabies are under pressure here early. We go to another scrum as Aaron Smith feeds the ball in. Caleb Clarke collects the ball and tries to power through the Wallabies defence but he has the ball stripped from him.

5min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Beauden Barrett makes a break then kicks it but Marika Koroibete is there to collect it. We head to an All Blacks scrum just five metres from their try line. The All Blacks recycle the ball and Ardie Savea leaps for the line. But he's been held up.

2min: AUS 0-0 NZL

AUS YELLOW!

The match has just started but we're off to the TMO to check potential foul play. Jed Holloway is getting a yellow card for lifting Dalton Papali'i above the horizontal. Not a good start for a team looking for discipline in this match.

ADVERTISEMENT

KICKOFF

Referee Andrew Brace of Ireland will get us underway. Bernard Foley gets the match going. Jordie Barrett catches and the All Blacks attack. But the Wallabies win it back and are in New Zealand's 22.

7:05pm

Some beautiful renditions of the national anthems have just wrapped up and the All Blacks are preparing to perform the haka. Australia are responding to the challenge, approaching the halfway line and standing in their arrow formation.

7:00pm

Both teams are walking out onto the pitch for the national anthems and haka before we get underway.

Some lucky kids won't be able to sleep tonight as they walk onto the pitch with the players - a moment they'll never forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a moment of silence to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

6:55pm

We're getting close to the action! A sea of black can be seen at Eden Park. Both teams will be glad that the Auckland weather has stayed dry for the match.

6:50pm

Teams are going into the lockeroom to prepare as we are just under 15 minutes away from kickoff.

6:40pm

Ahead of the match Ian Foster said his team are "very determined to finish this championship strong."

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster said he's pleased with the way Jordie Barrett has trained throughout the week and that he's looked comfortable playing in the midfield.

Another change to the New Zealand team this week, sees Codie Taylor start at hooker ahead of Samisoni Taukei'aho.

Foster says Taylor has prepared well and while Taukei'aho has had a tremendous year so far, they'll look to bring him out to close the match.

Dave Rennie says the main focus for his side to get across the line will be discipline, with yellow cards and a penalty costing them the match in the first Test.

Match Preview:

6:30pm

Last week’s first Bledisloe Test was one for the ages. The 39-37 spectacle has set up an intriguing rematch tonight with the Rugby Championship on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s set to be another intense showcase of trans-Tasman rivalry as a sold out crowd at the fortress of Eden Park awaits.

Australia hasn’t beaten the All Blacks at the stadium since the 6th of September 1986. New Zealand has also won every one of their last five encounters against the Wallabies.

While history isn’t on Australia's side, last weeks’ match proved that they are capable of going toe to toe with the All Blacks.

Following the war of words between the two teams and talk of the infamous time-wasting call, Australia head coach Dave Rennie is adamant on his side going one better this week.

"We've decided to take it on the chin and move on," Rennie said.

Former rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will bring some spark off the bench, getting a chance to show selectors what he has learnt in the camp, and play in his second international test.

Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks with captain Sam Cane out due to concussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathieu Raynal will be one of the assistant referees in charge, so it will be interesting to see his influence in the game again this week.

Australia’s first five-eighth, Bernard Foley had a tremendous performance last week in his first international match since 2019.

Rennie has kept his faith in the experienced player, giving him another starting spot this week.

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Sam Whitelock [C], 4. Brodie Retallick 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Tupou Vaa'i, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23. Sevu Reece

Wallabies: 15. Andrew Kellaway, 14. Tom Wright, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Harry Wilson, 7. Pete Samu, 6. Rob Valetini, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 4. Jed Holloway, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Dave Porecki, 1. James Slipper [C].

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Pone Fa’amausili, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Nic White, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia.