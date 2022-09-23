Ardern discusses Ukraine invasion, Pacific with UN head

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern has discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Pacific issues with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a meeting in New York overnight.

Jacinda Ardern and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Jacinda Ardern and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Source: 1News)

Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats have dominated the agenda at the United Nations, and it was no different when the Prime Minister met Guterres.

At the meeting, Guterres thanked New Zealand for its "stalwart support to multilateralism".

The pair exchanged views on global security, including the Ukraine war, and challenges facing the Pacific.

Their meeting came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on every UN Security Council member to "send a clear message" to Russia that it must stop its nuclear threats in the war in Ukraine.

Read More

Blinken used a council session early Friday NZT to criticise Russia's invasion and press other countries to join in Washington's forceful condemnations of the conflict. He listed atrocities he said were committed by Russia - and suggested that more could come.

"Every council member should send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately," he said.

