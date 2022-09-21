Rita Ora confirms marriage to Kiwi director Taika Waititi

British popstar Rita Ora has confirmed her marriage to Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Hot Right Now hitmaker made the admission today on the podcast Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever, ending months of speculation.

“I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen!” the 31-year-old said of her relationship with the 47-year-old Hollywood director.

“But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving.”

The loved-up pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in London in August.

Ora, currently a judge on The Voice Australia, said she drew on her parents’ decades-long marriage as inspiration for finding love.

“My parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I’m really happy I did.

“It made me happy and I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely.”

The pair are now planning a big London bash to celebrate their nuptials.

Waititi shares two daughters with his ex-wife, producer Chelsea Winstanley.