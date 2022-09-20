Watch: Incredible scenes as Queen approaches final resting place

Source: 1News

Thousands of mourners gathered outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning (NZ time) as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession reached its final stretch.

It comes after royals and world leaders sang Britain's new national anthem in the stately halls of Westminster Abbey as Her Majesty's solemn state funeral drew to a close.

Following the service, a hearse carrying the Queen's coffin slowly weaved its way through the streets of London as members of the public looked on.

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor.

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor. (Source: Associated Press)

The procession will be followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel, where Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a private funeral service.

The late British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on September 8 (September 9 New Zealand time) after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

