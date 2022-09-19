Video: King Charles III weeps as mourners sing God Save the King

King Charles III was emotional as mourners sang God Save the King at the state funeral for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The late British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on September 8 (September 9 New Zealand time) after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Royals and world leaders sang the new national anthem in the stately halls of Westminster Abbey as Her Majesty's solemn state funeral drew to a close.

The new monarch could be seen holding back tears as the Queen Consort, Camilla, joined the mourners in song. He could later be seen weeping shortly before the coffin was removed from the abbey.

King Charles then joined his mother's coffin as it left Westminster Abbey for her final resting place at St. George's Chapel.