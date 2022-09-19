Video: King Charles III weeps as mourners sing God Save the King

Source: 1News

King Charles III was emotional as mourners sang God Save the King at the state funeral for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The late British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on September 8 (September 9 New Zealand time) after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Royals and world leaders sang the new national anthem in the stately halls of Westminster Abbey as Her Majesty's solemn state funeral drew to a close.

The new monarch could be seen holding back tears as the Queen Consort, Camilla, joined the mourners in song. He could later be seen weeping shortly before the coffin was removed from the abbey.

READ MORE: LIVE: Queen's funeral procession underway through London streets

King Charles then joined his mother's coffin as it left Westminster Abbey for her final resting place at St. George's Chapel.

WorldRoyaltyUK and EuropeQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022

Popular Stories

1

Why sailors will pull the Queen's royal gun carriage - not horses

2

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

3

Ed Sheeran cancels 2023 Wellington show

4

LIVE: Queen's funeral procession underway through London streets

5

Video: King Charles III weeps as mourners sing God Save the King

Latest Stories

LIVE: Queen's funeral procession underway through London streets

Video: King Charles III weeps as mourners sing God Save the King

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

How the Queen's blanket found a new home with a Kiwi family

ABs investigate how they conceded 18-point lead to Wallabies

Related Stories

LIVE: Queen's funeral procession underway through London streets

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

How the Queen's blanket found a new home with a Kiwi family

Kiwis across the country prepare for the Queen's funeral