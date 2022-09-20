Meet the Wellington City Council mayoral candidates

As Wellingtonians begin voting in this year's local body election, over the last few months 1News spoke to former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau, Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, and current mayor Andy Foster about what they can offer the Capital.

The three candidates also participated in a debate hosted by Q+A.

Asked for some of their top policies, Tory Whanau said one of her key policies is the "revitalisation from railway, waterfront, to our hospital, which is essentially utilising Let's Get Wellington Moving, the light rail option".

"To use it as an opportunity to address not only our world cup class public transport, but also using it to increase our housing, especially along Adelaide Road, fix our water infrastructure during that process and looking at how we can reduce that time so we can get our shovels in the ground."

She also promised a focus on alcohol harm reduction.

"We've seen an increase of people living rough on our streets, they're a very vulnerable community and I think we have a real duty to look after them. Mental health issues, alcohol and addiction pays a significant part of why they're there."

Paul Eagle promised to "restore the mana of Wellington as the capital of Aotearoa" and fix the water and piping issues.

He said he would create a plan "that says here's what the next 10, to 20 to 50 years look like" and restore the arts precinct.

"I want to focus on housing affordability, but I also want to focus on how we adapt and meet our climate change goals."

Andy Foster, the current mayor, said his top priorities were bringing back the life to the central city, being on the verge of transformational investment in transport and urban development and continuing to fix the infrastructure.

"Some of these things are about delivering what we're already done, for example St James is now finished and open, others will be about finishing things such as Tākina (the events centre) and the Town Hall. We've agreed to strengthen and rebuild our library.

"Others it's been about preparation, all the work to prepare for Let's Get Wellington Moving. We've done that and now we're getting into the detail design and working with the Minister...to say how do we speed that up? We know what we're going to build, we know we're getting a tunnel, we know we're getting Basin Reserve treatment, we know we're getting mass transit, we know we're getting an urban development agency to drive housing. One term builds on the other term.

The Q+A Kantar Public Poll also asked Wellingtonians what issues they cared most about. Fifty-seven per cent said they want the mayor to prioritise the city's run-down pipes. The next most important issues for voters are climate adaptation, road improvements and maintenance, reducing rates where possible, and investing more in public transport.

Water woes

Paul Eagle said the biggest issue Wellingtonians have raised is fixing the pipes.

"We've got pipes that are bursting, we've got raw sewage that's running down the streets of the capital city. That's absolutely untenable. It's more about getting more people and allocating more money into fixing those pipes, rather than worrying about who is doing it."

When asked during the Q+A debate what responsibility he held in the water infrastructure issues, seeing as he previously was in council, Eagle said it was about responding to the current crisis with water.

Should Three Waters not go ahead, Eagle said he needed to review the current expenditure and the city "would have to address it".

When asked why he had not reviewed the expenditure yet, Eagle said he wanted to commission a review of costs to see where they could save money.

Andy Foster has reached out to the Government for its help.

Asked about his responsibility having been in council for 30 years during the Q+A debate – Andy Foster said as soon as he got elected to the mayoralty, the pipes started failing "almost immediately".

"I responded really, really quickly. Put together a mayoral taskforce, increased the budget and we've actually really stepped up the game.

"We've gone from $1.85 billion investment over 10 years to $2.7 billion over 10 years. We've built a big pipe up Bowen and Whitmore Street, and… Taranaki St we're putting $24 million into a new pump station and pipe.

Foster said he was not a fan of Three Waters.

"I don't like the compulsion element and I don't believe the efficiency gains they're expecting are going to be achieved at all."

The fluoride scandal that hit Wellington earlier this year, with revelations the city's water has not been properly fluoridated for six years, saw an investigation find fluoridation was not a priority for Wellington Water.

Tory Whanau called the situation "mismanagement".

"That body in particular, it needs to be held accountable. Perhaps new staff, new talent need to come in to do a good job.

Whanau was in support of Three Waters to fix Wellington's water.

"With pipes and water, it's the top priority. It's not a sexy policy."

Whanau said Government investment was needed because there had been under investment "for so long.

"But it's crucial it's done now, otherwise we're just going to end up with pipe explosions all over the city."

When asked during the Q+A debate what would happen if Three Waters did not go through, Whanau said there would be a "hefty bill coming councils' way, and that will hit the ratepayers even more".

"I'm planning on Three Waters going through."

Wellington mayoral hopefuls Paul Eagle, Tory Whanau and Andy Foster. (Source: Q and A)

Rates

Tory Whanau committed to the increase that has been announced by council and did not intend on increasing rates in her first year if elected.

"I know there is a bit of a concern about how much things cost and how it hits the ratepayer, and I want to avoid that, but we've under invested in so many parts of our city for so long we've got to become more comfortable about putting more money into our systems and climate action to bring it to a particular standard.

"One of my key skills is my relationships with government ministers. I will be lobbying hard for government investment."

Eagle promised to run a ruler over spending, but during the Q+A debate, he wouldn’t give any examples of what could be reprioritised or cut if he were to be elected, and said Wellingtonians "have some ideas" but a plan would be needed first.

Asked how he would pay for his promises, Eagle said, "we do have to prioritise the rates spend".

"Wellingtonians have clearly said, enough.

He was "astounded at the inability of a city to lead a group of people, be it iwi, be it the right sector stakeholders who are interested in redeveloping that area, then taking a plan to central government".

Foster criticised Eagle for not being able to name what he would cut. He said there are some areas that could be cut, giving the example of a $20 million fund to incentivise accessible and green buildings, which he considered to already be covered by building legislation and market forces.

Environment

Foster was keen to keep trying to build towards a circular economy (where items are reused rather than sent to landfill, or recycled – where there is a chance it ends up going to landfill anyway).

He said the Wellington City Council had signed off on a new sludge treatment plant so sewage doesn't go to landfill.

On climate change, he said the biggest levers that could be pulled is the transport system and urban design. "If we're a compact city people are more likely to walk, use public transport, or bike. Still need the car to get around as well. Providing people transport choice."

When asked about the lack of designated biking lanes in the CBD, he said that "cycling is part of our transport future... but it is only part of it".

Foster said they are "investing significantly" but some cycle plans had been too quick and put people's backs out.

Tory Whanau wanted to bring back Be a Tidy Kiwi bins and set up more recycling drop off centres.

"We need to make it easier for people."

When asked about making it easier for businesses to be environmentally friendly with reusable options, she said she would look at it.

Eagle said Wellington could do better with recycling, pointing to central government bringing in new rules to make it consistent.

The Government has been consulting on waste and recycling and is yet to release any concrete changes.

Asked to choose a location significant to them or their campaign, we went with Foster to the new conference centre Tākina, Digitech and the pipe construction area near Te Aro park, around Courtney Place from the Embassy with Paul Eagle and from Wellington's train station down to the bus terminal with Tory Whanau.

See the full list of Wellington City Council mayoral candidates here. Information about other local body elections can be found here.

1News has interviewed Wellington City candidates that have reached at least 20% in the Q+A Kantar Public Poll.

Voting documents, including candidate bios and voting papers, will start appearing in mailboxes from September 16. Voting closes on October 8 at midday.