Four arrested after three burglaries, chase in Hawke's Bay

A 19-year-old and three youths have been taken into custody following three burglaries and a vehicle chase in Hawke's Bay.

Shortly before 1am on Monday, a business on Emerson Street in Napier was burgled.

Police say the alleged offenders were travelling in a vehicle which had been reported stolen, but none of the burglaries appear to be ram-raids, police said.

The offenders "appear to have taken a number of items", police said in a statement.

"A short time later, another commercial premises on Emerson St was broken into and items taken.

"CCTV footage later showed the same vehicle was used in that burglary."

At about 2.40am on Monday, police responded to reports of the same vehicle leaving a third business, in Hastings, which was also burgled.

"A pursuit commenced through Hastings, with the occupants throwing objects out of the vehicle at police," they said.

"The vehicle was spiked on Tomoana Rd, Hastings and the vehicle lost its left rear tyre, but continued to Napier, where it was eventually stopped by police and three youths and a 19-year-old were taken into custody without incident.

"The majority of the stolen property has been recovered."

The 19-year-old and two of the youths are due to reappear in court next month, while the third youth has been referred to Youth Aid.