Workers return to Kawerau toilet paper mill after lockout

Workers at the Kawerau toilet paper factory who've been locked out of their jobs for five weeks are returning to the mill this morning.

Workers return to the Kawerau toilet paper mill on Monday, 19 September. (Source: 1News)

Just before 8am mill workers started walking back on to the site.

It comes after a deal was struck between the paper mill's owners, Swedish multinational Essity, and the Pulp and Paper Workers Union last Wednesday.

The deal keeps workers' incomes ahead of forecast inflation for the next three years, with a 5% increase and a $4000 lump sum in 2022, a 4.5% increase and a $3000 lump sum in 2023 and a 4% increase in 2024, the union said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essity have withdrawn all legal action against the union after accepting the Employment Relations Authority's recommendations.

READ MORE: Kawerau toilet paper mill workers thank community for support

The lockout prevented 145 staff from working, but union secretary Tane Phillips has said the relationship between the mill owners and its workers will heal in time.

"We'll go in with our heads held high, but it will take time," he said.

Mackie Hohepa, who has worked at the mill for 52 years under multiple employers, says the mill is "the heart and the soul of this area".

"Essity's the biggest employer in this town, so it means a lot to the families here."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another worker said: "It's been a bit of a struggle, but sometimes you've got to draw a line in the sand and say 'no more' and that's what we did."