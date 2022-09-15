Kawerau toilet paper mill workers thank community for support

Workers at the Kawerau toilet paper mill who were locked out of their jobs for five weeks have thanked the community for their support.

Workers will return to work on Monday after the Pulp and Paperworks Union voted to accept a revised pay offer yesterday. The night before the mill's owners, Swedish multinational Essity, withdrew all legal action against the union.

The deal keeps workers' incomes ahead of forecast inflation for the next three years, with a 5% increase and a $4000 lump sum in 2022, a 4.5% increase and a $3000 lump sum in 2023 and a 4% increase in 2024.

Union secretary Tane Phillips told Breakfast he is honoured by the level of support the workers have received from the community, as well as the rest of New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Kawerau toilet paper mill workers strike deal after 5-week lockout

He said that it allowed those who went without pay to survive during negotiations.

"There has been great support from the community, one guy gave us 140 bags of oranges, the community and the organised labour in New Zealand really supported us," Phillips said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support and donations from the Kawerau community and people all across New Zealand. This is a lesson for big overseas corporates who think they can bully Kiwi workers and that the community won't tolerate it."

Phillips said that he and the rest of the mill's workers are proud of the mahi they put in to finally achieve the result they wanted.

"When votes went down yesterday there was very much a sense of relief in the room but also a sense of pride from the members.

"They fought so hard and worked together, they galvanised their membership."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been a lot of ups and downs, it's been a struggle," he admitted, however.

Phillips said while some machines in the factory will be able to run immediately, some might take up to seven hours to get started.

While there is concern about the damaged relationship between the mill owners and its workers, Phillips said it will heal in time.

"We'll go in with our heads held high, but it will take time," he said.