Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

One person has died following a house fire in South Auckland during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to the fire at 12am on Sunday morning at a residential property in Nina Place, Manurewa.

Police said a body was found and a post-mortem examination will take place to confirm the identity of the person and figure out a cause of death.

Six fire trucks and an operational support vehicle were dispatched by FENZ to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators are at the scene to figure out how the blaze was started.

Another resident of the home is currently at Middlemore Hospital undergoing treatment for extensive burn injuries from the fire.

The area will remain under police guard until the examination is completed.