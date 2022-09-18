Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

Source: 1News

One person has died following a house fire in South Auckland during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters file image.

Firefighters file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the fire at 12am on Sunday morning at a residential property in Nina Place, Manurewa.

Police said a body was found and a post-mortem examination will take place to confirm the identity of the person and figure out a cause of death.

Six fire trucks and an operational support vehicle were dispatched by FENZ to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators are at the scene to figure out how the blaze was started.

Another resident of the home is currently at Middlemore Hospital undergoing treatment for extensive burn injuries from the fire.

The area will remain under police guard until the examination is completed.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

2

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

3

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

4

Watch: Wallabies' Nic White blasts ref for late penalty call

5

Four injured in crash near Christchurch

Latest Stories

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

Silver Ferns' series with Jamaica shortened as new dates confirmed

Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

Unexplained death in Auckland house fire

Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death

Related Stories

Man wanted for alleged tyre iron assault in central Auckland

All lanes open following Auckland Harbour Bridge crash

Peter the T.Rex to remain at Auckland Museum for another year

Off-duty cop stood down after crash kills cyclist