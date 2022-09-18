Results: Q+A Kantar Public Poll, Wellington mayoral election 2022

Source: Q and A

The results of the Q+A Kantar Public Poll for the period of August 31 and September 8, 2022.

Between August 31 and September 8, 2022, 500 eligible Wellington City Council voters were polled online, using online panels. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±4.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. For candidate support, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on candidate support. The data have been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, ethnic identification and education in Wellington City Council. The online sample is collected using an online panel.

