Viv Beck pulls out of Auckland mayoralty race

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck has announced she's pulling out of the race.

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck. (Source: 1 News / Irra Lee)

In a statement on Friday morning she said it's important to avoid splitting the centre-right vote.

Beck said her decision came "with a heavy heart" and thanked her team and supporters.

"I have also been heartened by the support I have received from people keen to see a different style of leadership governing our region and to those people, including C&R, I say a sincere thank you."

The head of the Auckland CBD business association, Heart of the City, remarked she was concerned about "gross inaccuracies" which had been said about her and her campaign.

Beck remarked she'd be "reflecting on the impact this type of behaviour has on democracy".

She said she won't be making further comment outside of her statement.

Auckland Council said candidates can't technically withdraw at this stage. A spokesperson said any votes Beck receives will still be counted and declared.

"Should she be declared mayor, she will then have the option to resign or take office," the spokesperson said.

Beck is not the first other high-profile candidate to pull out of the race. Restaurateur Leo Molloy pulled out last month, saying "it's the right thing to do for the city".