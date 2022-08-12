Leo Molloy pulls out of Auckland mayoral race

High-profile restaurateur Leo Molloy is pulling out of the Auckland mayoral race.
“It’s the right thing to do for the city," he said.
“Some aspects of my polling are still strong. However, there are clear trends emerging that suggest I cannot win – this time.
“On that basis, I’m deciding to withdraw immediately and, in doing so, potentially help other candidates - who won’t do as a good a job as I would have - but at least will be better than the dispiriting status quo we’ve had under Phil Goff and this Labour mayoralty."
More to come