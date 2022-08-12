Leo Molloy pulls out of Auckland mayoral race

Source: 1News

High-profile restaurateur Leo Molloy is pulling out of the Auckland mayoral race.

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy.

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy. (Source: 1 News / Irra Lee)

“It’s the right thing to do for the city," he said.

“Some aspects of my polling are still strong. However, there are clear trends emerging that suggest I cannot win – this time.

“On that basis, I’m deciding to withdraw immediately and, in doing so, potentially help other candidates - who won’t do as a good a job as I would have - but at least will be better than the dispiriting status quo we’ve had under Phil Goff and this Labour mayoralty."

More to come

