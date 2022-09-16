NZ's oldest person's secrets to a long and happy life

New Zealand's oldest person has celebrated another birthday milestone.

Palmerston North woman Aileen Kars turned 109 on Wednesday.

She got to celebrate her special day with her friends and family for the first time in two years.

READ MORE: Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

ADVERTISEMENT

The world has changed immensely since Aileen was born on a farm in 1913, one year after the sinking of the Titanic.

She's seen two world wars and her fifth British monarch.

When asked how it felt to turn 109, she responded, "a bit old."

With two children, three grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, life has been full and happy for Aileen.

She told Seven Sharp she had a "happy marriage" with her late husband, which lasted for 54 years.

"Never even had an argument."

While family is an important part of her life, Aileen also boasted an active lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was still driving at 95 and loved dancing, bowling, golf and horse riding.

So what's the secret to living a long life?

"She always tells us she does it for us, she's here for us, even though we don't live here in New Zealand," granddaughter Christine Hipa said.

Granddaughter Judith Coe said growing up on a farm where "they don't take anything for granted" could also play a part.

Aileen also doesn't drink, except for the occasional glass of sherry.

"Every time we came, we'll have a glass. We wanted one or two but there was only one!" Helen Sipeli said with a laugh.

"She drinks a lot of Milo - that could be the secret."