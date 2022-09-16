Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei celebrating Auckland Anniversary on Sunday

Tangata whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are celebrating Auckland Anniversary this Sunday and says there should be a conversation about moving it from January.

Cultural expert Joe Pihema told Breakfast September 18 is the correct day to celebrate and the iwi are inviting all Aucklanders to join them in inaugural celebrations of what they regard as the actual anniversary this Sunday, September 18.

"There is a date that we do have around the 29th of January which actually is erroneous in its own kind of nature, it was meant to be the 30th of January where [William] Hobson actually declared sovereignty in New Zealand.

"However, Ngāti Whātua we consider that there's probably a more appropriate date, September 18, and that was after an eighth month process which began around January where there was a discussion between Ngāti Whātua chiefs, and there the great prophesy occurred."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said on September 18, 1840 a flag was raised in Te Rerenga Oraiti (Point Britomart) with Ngāti Whātua and government officials were in attendance.

"There was a general acknowledgement and recognition that this was the beginning of a new relationship but also the birth of Auckland."

"What we have now is an opportunity to share with Tāmaki Makaurau, with Aucklanders this connection, and hopefully it does give Aucklanders a greater sense of connection, a great sense of identity.

"We've got a road map that says you know here's an origin, here's a beginning to the place you live in called Auckland, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and it's an ongoing, and enduring, and current, and relevant relationship we think could be warm and friendly which is underpinned by mutual respect."

Pihema said this weekend will be the beginning of a conversation for Tāmaki Makaurau.

"We do know that it'll take a little bit of time to sink in and embed itself, we feel there's a real authentic place here for Aucklanders, for us here in Tāmaki Makaurau to start to celebrate and commemorate who we are as a region rather than a date that is probably a little bit erroneous."

He says he wants to invite everyone on September 18 to reflect on the importance of the tōku whenua and how it came to be the foundation of Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will take time but maybe, just maybe, there is an opportunity we may change the anniversary from late January to September 18," Pihema said.