Bledisloe: Wallabies' fans 'devastated' after All Blacks loss

Some Wallabies fans were left disgusted following their team’s loss to the All Blacks late in their first Test of the Bledisloe Cup.

One fan said “It was one of the most disgraceful refereeing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Another said he felt “devastated and robbed” by the loss and the call from referee Mathieu Raynal to blow the whistle against Bernard Foley for time-wasting late in the game.

Another Wallabies fan said it was a nice change, watching a trans-Tasman clash that was unpredictable.

“It was nice to see two teams have a really good game. It was unfortunate about the ending but it had us all at the edge of our seats," he said.

One spectator said he believed there were too many yellow cards.

"I think referees have too much impact on the game unfortunately. It was a good game, lots of tries but too many yellow cards. Half of them I didn't think were real," he said.

There were also some Kiwis at Marvel Stadium that were cheering for the underdog Australians.

"It was awesome. A bit sad, I was hoping the Wallabies would win. We’re Australian citizens as well so we were cheering for both sides and the Aussies needed a win."

The Wallabies will look to use this loss as fire to fuel a historic win at Eden Park next Saturday.