Pharmac's menopause treatment funding hailed by advocates

A women's health expert says today marks a major win for wāhine in Aotearoa, with Pharmac confirming it is removing all funding restrictions from progesterone.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders are expected to benefit from access to the hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of menopausal symptoms and the prevention of recurrent early pregnancy loss.

Professor of Te Tātai Hauora o Hine Aotearoa Beverley Lawton said menopausal women should not hesitate to access the treatment.

"If their symptoms are affecting their quality of life, they should go see their doctor for some help."

Māori women were in particular set to benefit from the funding as they generally had poor access to information at the time of menopause, Lawton said.

Enough evidence had accumulated to indicate progesterone as an effective medicine, she said.

"Women don't have to suffer these symptoms and now everyone has access to treatment but there is still a barrier of awareness and support."

Today was a great result for the women of Aotearoa, Lawton said.

"This is something we have needed for quite some time because it is really expensive to pay for it which has been a big barrier so if women have significant symptoms we now another tool to access."

Before today's announcement, progesterone had been funded only for the prevention of pre-term labour in certain clinical circumstances.

Pharmac's director of operations Lisa Williams said the body received overwhelming support to open list progesterone from those in the healthcare sector and consumers.

Isis McKay from Women's Health Action said despite experiencing the same level of symptoms relating to menopause, wāhine Māori were less likely to use, or to have ever used hormone replacement therapy.

"This will ensure there is equitable access to menopause hormone treatment for Māori and Pacific peoples."

Unrestricted funding will start from 1 December 2022.

