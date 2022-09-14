Prominent trade unionist Ken Douglas dies, aged 86

Perhaps the most famous trade unionist in New Zealand’s history – Ken Douglas – has died, aged 86.

Ken Douglas. (Source: 1News)

For 20 years, from 1979 to 1999, he led the Federation of Labour – then the CTU – the Council of Trade Unions.

A polarising figure, Douglas was much loved by many workers and unionists but less admired by some politicians and employers.

He was a socialist and famously antagonised former Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon.

Douglas later became a Porirua City councillor and a sports administrator.

He was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1998.

In a statement Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan said: “Ken spent over 30 years fighting for the rights of workers across New Zealand. Many advancements in worker rights can be traced back to Ken’s leadership."

“He has not only made a significant contribution to the trade union movement in New Zealand, but is also respected within the movement worldwide.

"We are all better off as a result of the hard work Ken committed his life to."