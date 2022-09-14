Powerful speeches at 50th Māori Language Petition anniversary

"This is for my nana Elieen who became in debt to her student loan to learn the language she once lost.

Petition anniversary outside Beehive. (Source: 1News)

"This is for my nanny Ramari that was ashamed of her name.

"This is for my pop that still finds it hard to have confidence to sit on the pae.”

Those were the words of the youngest speaker at the event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition today.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clarke, a relation of Hana Te Hemara who spearheaded the petition, spoke of the effects of language oppression on her own whānau, and how her kuia would be astounded that she was speaking at Parliament today in te reo Māori.

More than 1000 people turned out to the event that took place on the Parliamentary forecourt, where the petition was first delivered on September 14, 50 years ago.

The document had demanded action be taken to save a language that had been violently suppressed.

It led to the first Māori Language Week and legislation that made te reo Māori an official language.

Many of those in attendance were kura kids, children who have grown up learning te reo Māori in school following years of language revitalisation efforts.

The ceremony was opened by Te Ātiawa leader Kura Moeahu.

Other speakers included prominent Māori leaders and representatives of the Crown.

Dr Robert Pouwhare and Professors Tom Roa and Linda Tuhiwai Smith, as well as Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Professor Tom Roa, a Tainui elder, said despite the health of the reo today compared with 1972, that people need to continue to try and retain the indigenous language of this country.

Jackson spoke directly to the "te reo Māori champions" who delivered the petition, some of whom were there today, including Rawiri Paratene and Tame Iti.

Jackson referenced the fact that many of those fighting for the cause were not fluent in the reo at the time.

Dr Robert Pouwhare of the Reo Māori Society spoke of the context of the time in the early 70s, and the struggle it was to secure signatures for the petition, "he rerekē te ao… he pakanga nui".

Ngahiwi Apanui, the Chief Executive of the Māori Language Commission, told 1News today was about commemorating the petition but also what has been achieved since.

"A celebration of kura kaupapa, celebration of kōhanga, celebration of te reo Māori in mainstream schools and the fact that every New Zealander now is starting to engage with te reo as New Zealand’s language.”

MC Moana Maniapoto encouraged the crowd to stand together for the Māori Language Moment during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori and sing Ngā Iwi E.