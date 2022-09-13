Willie Jackson announces new Māori media strategy

A key priority in the Government's new Māori media strategy is to fund more Māori stories in English.

Willie Jackson.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson announced the plan on TVNZ's daily Māori news programme Te Karere following a review of the sector launched nearly four years ago.

Funding details are expected to be announced next year, but the Government has so far invested $80 million into Māori media over the last two years.

But Cabinet has agreed to a three-year plan, which outlines the priorities for the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Māori media plays a vital role in normalising and revitalising te reo Māori and helps us work towards the Maihi Karauna goal of one million New Zealanders speaking basic te reo Māori by 2040," said Minister Jackson.

"It’s important to have quality Māori content available to all New Zealanders – in both te reo Māori and English – to raise the status of te reo Māori and build cultural and national identity."

The key actions approved by Cabinet include setting clear outcomes and priorities for the sector, improving coordination with the wider public media system, and supporting workforce development.

“This kaupapa is a culmination of several years’ work on the future of Māori media," said Jackson.

“I would like to recognise the contribution of the members of the Māori Broadcasting Advisory Panel – Jason Ake, Ella Henry, Nicole Hoey, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Peter Lucas-Jones, Bailey Mackey, and Scotty Morrison – to this work. As some of the most experienced Māori broadcasters, commentators, and practitioners in the field, they provided valuable advice that informed my recommendations to Cabinet.

“We are now in a strong position to grow the workforce, respond to advances in media, and work collaboratively with other agencies, such as Manatū Taonga, to progress this mahi."