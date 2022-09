One person has been injured in an assault allegedly involving Black Power gang members at a McDonald's fast food outlet in Hāwera, Taranaki, yesterday.

The "gang-related assault" - as police describe it - happened just before 4pm on Monday.

The victim is currently being assessed in Taranaki Base Hospital.

Police say they'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or any activity involving Black Power gang members in the area around 4pm on Monday.