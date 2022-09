Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.

This week, Solomon Islander Webster Malefo Anisi, missing at sea for 47 days before being rescued in Papua New Guinea, has been reunited with his family.

Also, a Samoan couple in their 60s earn their doctorates at the University of Canterbury, and a mum and daughter of Tongan heritage share the flight deck for Hawaiian Airlines.

As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.