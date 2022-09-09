Covid-19: 9 deaths reported, 1483 new cases

There are 1483 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 243 people are in hospital with the virus, 11 fewer than Thursday.

Five people are in an intensive care or a high dependency unit, two fewer than yesterday.

Nine more people with the virus have died.

Of the people whose deaths were announced today, five were from the Auckland region and one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and the Wellington region.

Four people were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Six were women and three were men.

It brings the total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 to 1944.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1549. The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1948.

The number of active cases identified in the past seven days and who have not yet been classified as recovered now sits at 10,842.

New Zealand's number of confirmed Covid cases now totals 1,739,718.

On Thursday, there were 1653 new cases and 12 deaths to report.