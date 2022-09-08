Marlon Williams announces four NZ shows, on the back of new album

Source: 1News

Kiwi country icon, pop star, actor, boxer and heartthrob, it's fair to say that Marlon Williams is a genuine golden boy.

Following the release of his second album, 2018’s Make Way For Love, Williams’ toured the world, playing major festivals and collaborating with Lorde, Yo-Yo Ma and Florence Welch.

He also forged a fledgling acting career with roles in films The True History of the Kelly Gang and Netflix series Sweet Tooth, as well as a cameo in the Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born.

Marlon Williams interviewed by Jeremy Wells.

Marlon Williams interviewed by Jeremy Wells. (Source: Seven Sharp)

The Lyttleton local is about to release a new album, My Boy, and embark on a world tour that ends in New Zealand in January.

Jeremy Wells tracked him down for a chat and a grilling at Boxing Alley.

Watch the video above to find out more.

