Marlon Williams announces four NZ shows, on the back of new album

Kiwi country icon, pop star, actor, boxer and heartthrob, it's fair to say that Marlon Williams is a genuine golden boy.
Following the release of his second album, 2018’s Make Way For Love, Williams’ toured the world, playing major festivals and collaborating with Lorde, Yo-Yo Ma and Florence Welch.
He also forged a fledgling acting career with roles in films The True History of the Kelly Gang and Netflix series Sweet Tooth, as well as a cameo in the Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born.
The Lyttleton local is about to release a new album, My Boy, and embark on a world tour that ends in New Zealand in January.
Jeremy Wells tracked him down for a chat and a grilling at Boxing Alley.
Watch the video above to find out more.