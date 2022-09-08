Los'e remembered as 'kind-hearted man' with 'renowned voice'

Willie Los'e has been remembered as a popular colleague with a renowned voice after his sudden death.

Willie Los'e. (Source: Photosport)

It was confirmed on Thursday the rugby commentator died in South Africa where he was due to commentate this weekend's Rugby Sevens World Cup.

In a statement, his family said they were now looking to bring him home.

"The Los'e whānau would like to thank Karl Te Nana, Bailey Mackey and World Rugby boss Steve Jamieson for contacting us directly from South Africa this morning relating to the sudden passing of our brother Willie," the family said.

"We ask that as a whānau, we be given time to process and work through our devastating loss and the logistics of repatriation of our brother, father, uncle, son home. We are awaiting details from Cape Town."

The news has triggered an outpouring of support for the Los'e family as well as tributes for the former Tonga international and media personality.

"The voice behind so many iconic moments on the circuit and an incredible man outside of the commentary box as well," the NZ Sevens teams wrote on their Twitter account.

"The sound of sevens won't be the same."

Los'e spent many years commentating the World Sevens Series circuit, building up relationships with players and other commentators such as Australian caller Greg Clark who passed on his love to the family.

So sad to hear that our great mate Willie Los’e has passed away in Cape Town while preparing to call ⁦@WorldRugby7s⁩. So many great memories on the 7s commentary circuit. Another gone too soon. Thoughts are with his Family and many friends. RIP Willie

⁦@Aussie7s⁩ pic.twitter.com/VtEete2r8z — Greg Clark (@greg_clarkie) September 8, 2022

The 55-year-old also worked in New Zealand's provincial game, calling many NPC games over the years.

The Bunnings NPC social media accounts said: "Our provincial game won’t sound the same without you."

As such, Los'e saw many of New Zealand's best talents before they wore black and he left an impact on them too. The All Blacks also shared their grief on social media.

"On the field he was tough and uncompromising, off it he was a respected and renowned voice," the team wrote.

"Willie Los’e, you will be missed by the rugby family."

Willie Lose. (Source: Photosport)

Sky Sport and Newstalk ZB - two companies Los'e worked for after trading in his boots for a microphone - also shared their sadness over Los'e's passing.

"Willie was a kind-hearted man who was popular with his colleagues," Newstalk ZB wrote.

"Willie was a long-serving and highly-regarded member of the Sky Sport commentary team and the wider Sky family," Sky added.

The Los'e family said the messages were comforting following the sudden death.

"We as a whānau are thankful to all Willie's friends from around the world who have sent their condolences and support."