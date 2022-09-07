Meet the Christchurch sheep being trained like a dog

Source: 1News

Christchurch woman Caroline Thomson’s pet sheep has serious smarts.

She’s trained Lucky to do over 30 different commands. He’ll sit, play ball, do a bow and even jump through a hoop.

Like dog training, Thomson offers rewards for good work.

“I think people just haven’t tried, personally,” she said of her sheep-training talent.

Thomson teaches Lucky in five minute increments a few times over the course of a week.

She’s been teaching him tricks since he was a little lamb.

The now six-year-old 120kg sheep is what Thompson calls “a big fat cat from the city”.

For the full story watch the Seven Sharp video above.

