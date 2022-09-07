'Dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting - police

Source: 1News

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a West Auckland shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Jayden Haynes.

Jayden Haynes. (Source: Supplied)

The Sunnyvale shooting happened at a property on Wattle Road just after 1pm.

Police say it wasn't a "random incident".

"Police are now seeking the whereabouts of 27-year-old Jayden Haynes who has a warrant for his arrest over the incident.

"He should be considered dangerous and police advise the public not to approach him."

One person remains in hospital after the shooting.

Police also want to hear about sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

