Kiwi sailors 'in their 70s' in trouble on trans-Tasman voyage

Two New Zealand sailors believed to be in their 70s are being rescued by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) after getting into trouble in the Tasman Sea.

The sailors activated their emergency beacon at about 9am on Monday morning after their boat, the Aviva, encountered severe weather 305 kilometres east of Lord Howe Island.

It began taking on water and has taken damage to its steering systems.

AMSA says it deployed its Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft along with multiple Royal Australian Air Force aircraft to monitor the situation.

The NSW Police are also assisting and are sending their vessel Nemesis and two others to rescue the pair.

The Nemesis vessel is enroute to the yacht, which is approximately 925km north east of Sydney.

They are not expected to arrive until later on Tuesday.

The two male sailors onboard are believed to be aged in their 70s and police have been told they were travelling from NZ to Australia.

Judie McEnallay, whose husband John is one of the sailors on board, spoke to media about the situation on Tuesday afternoon.

She says, "The rescue has been operated by professionals".

"I can't thank them enough.

"They have gone above and beyond to bring back my husband and his crew."

She says the pair are doing fine and are both experienced sailors.