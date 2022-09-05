Strong earthquake shakes southwestern China

Source: Associated Press

A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was damage.

File picture of a seismograph.

File picture of a seismograph. (Source: istock.com)

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52pm (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

The 6.6-magnitude quake was centred at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9-magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The tremor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

The epicentre of the most recent quake is in a mountainous area about 200 kilometres southwest of Chengdu.

WorldAsiaNatural Disasters

Popular Stories

1

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over Christchurch shooting

2

Chris Hipkins celebrates birthday with sausage roll cake

3

Nats, Te Pāti Māori want Rotorua emergency housing investigated

4

Wellington man finds gun while metal detecting

5

Undercover report: Rotorua's emergency housing crisis exposed

Latest Stories

Lost luggage increasing as air travel ramps up

Fair Go: Grieving Auckland woman battles Jetstar for lost heirlooms

Kiwi Scott McLaughlin stays in Indy hunt after Portland victory

New UK PM to be announced tonight

Chris Hipkins celebrates birthday with sausage roll cake

Related Stories

Aid pours into Pakistan as flood deaths reach 1200

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with US