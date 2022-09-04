Weather warnings for North as South reels from gale damage

Wind warnings in Otago and Southland have lifted, but residents are still dealing with the aftermath of severe gales.

At least 25 areas in Southland are still without power, with a number of power lines damaged from fallen trees.

The faults are expected to be fixed by 9.30pm.

Gales earlier today caused trees to topple and lifted roofs in some areas.

MetService said the far south bore the brunt of the showers and wind, with gusts of 115 kilometres an hour recorded at Invercargill today.

Trees were down across the region, two flights out of Invercargill this afternoon were cancelled and extra care was needed on State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Kyeburn and State Highway One from Waitaki Bridge to Clinton.

Firefighters have been busy in Bluff, after a new roof lifted off a house.

The Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields were closed due to gale force winds.

Waka Kotahi is urging drivers across the country to watch for snow, with warnings in place for Porters Pass, Lewis Pass, and State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitata.

North Island drivers are also urged to take care with snow on the Desert and Napier-Taupō roads.

On Monday, heavy rain and strong to gale northeasterlies are forecast to move onto the upper North Island.

A heavy rain watch will be in place for Northland, still reeling from last month's storm in the Far North.

Snow showers are possible on Arthur's Pass over the 12 hours from 3am this morning, and snow is expected to accumulate on parts of the Milford Road overnight.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Taupo, from Matawai to the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Park, for 6 hours from 8pm Monday.

