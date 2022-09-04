Video: Boks, Wallabies giants bury hatchet after mid-Test scuffle

Source: 1News

Springboks giant Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Michael Ala’alatoa have buried the hatchet after their fiery mid-test scuffle in the old-fashioned way – over a cold drink in the changing rooms.

The Wallabies posted a video from inside their changing rooms of Ala’alatoa seeking out Etzebeth and handing him a drink before the two embrace and enjoy a chat.

The nice moment came after the two were at the centre of a large scuffle after winger Makazola Mapimpi pushed Australia’s Marika Koroibete after scoring in the 72nd minute.

READ MORE: Video - Big scuffle breaks out after try in Boks’ win over Wallabies

With the melee moving towards the advertising hoardings, Etzebeth and Ala'alatoa paired off, grabbing each other’s jumpers as they continued a war of words while teammates tried to separate them.

The scuffle was one of a number in a Test won 24-8 by the Springboks.

Rugby

