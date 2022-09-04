Search underway for missing jet ski fisherman in Auckland

Source: 1News

A search operation is underway in the Auckland area, after a fisherman set out on his jet ski on Saturday and failed to return.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Coastguard New Zealand said in a post on Facebook on Sunday morning that the jet ski is a two-person Sea-Doo, with a black hull and white and gold on the top sides.

Inspector Jason Homan confirmed in a statement that a "search operation is underway for a man overdue from a fishing trip at Kawakawa Bay".

"The man left on his jet ski from the Kawakawa Bay boat ramp on Saturday, but has failed to return," he said. "Police will be searching the area today, with the assistance of Police Maritime Section, Police Eagle helicopter and a Coastguard fixed-wing plane."

Police ask that any members of the public on the water in the Kawakawa Bay and Firth of Thames area on Sunday report any sightings of the jet ski, floating debris, or fishing equipment.

"Anyone who can provide information about sightings is asked to mark down the GPS coordinates and contact Coastguard Radio."

Information can also be provided to police by calling 111.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

'Epic' giant worm discovered by Christchurch boy

2

What a response! Under-pressure All Blacks perfect in taming Pumas

3

All Blacks bounce back for seven-try domination of Argentina

4

Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

5

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Rotorua

Latest Stories

'Certain death' - Northland outraged, say damaged roads ignored

Search underway for missing jet ski fisherman in Auckland

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Rotorua

MoH confirms fifth monkeypox case in New Zealand

Coastal erosion devastating livelihoods in Hawke's Bay community

Related Stories

Rising car thefts to hit insured customers in the pocket

Car flips on motorway near Onehunga

Rising car thefts to hit insured customers in the pocket

Woman, 36, charged with murder after Manukau death