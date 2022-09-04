Search underway for missing jet ski fisherman in Auckland

A search operation is underway in the Auckland area, after a fisherman set out on his jet ski on Saturday and failed to return.

Coastguard New Zealand said in a post on Facebook on Sunday morning that the jet ski is a two-person Sea-Doo, with a black hull and white and gold on the top sides.

Inspector Jason Homan confirmed in a statement that a "search operation is underway for a man overdue from a fishing trip at Kawakawa Bay".

"The man left on his jet ski from the Kawakawa Bay boat ramp on Saturday, but has failed to return," he said. "Police will be searching the area today, with the assistance of Police Maritime Section, Police Eagle helicopter and a Coastguard fixed-wing plane."

Police ask that any members of the public on the water in the Kawakawa Bay and Firth of Thames area on Sunday report any sightings of the jet ski, floating debris, or fishing equipment.

"Anyone who can provide information about sightings is asked to mark down the GPS coordinates and contact Coastguard Radio."

Information can also be provided to police by calling 111.