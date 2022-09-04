Man seriously injured after being shot in arm, leg in West Auckland

A man is in serious condition after being shot in the arm and leg during an incident in West Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Armed police at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Both police and St John arrived at an address on Wattle Road in Sunnyvale shortly after 1.20pm.

At the address, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

He was taken to Auckland Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in a serious condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on what might have happened to step forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have established a presence at the scene while they make enquiries around the area.

Police cordons in the area have been now been stood down but a scene guard remains at the address.