Hundreds without power as strong winds batter Southland

Power is out to hundreds of homes in Southland and at least two ski fields have been closed as high winds sweep across Southland and Otago.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

MetService said the far south was bearing the brunt of the showers and wind, with gusts of 115 kilometres an hour recorded at Invercargill today.

Trees were down across the region, two flights out of Invercargill this afternoon were cancelled and extra care was needed on State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Kyeburn and State Highway One from Waitaki Bridge to Clinton.

Firefighters have been busy in Bluff, after a new roof lifted off a house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields were closed due to gale force winds.

There were snowfall warnings for the Lewis, Arthur's and Porters passes, the Milford Road and State Highway One from Dunedin to Waitati .

In the North Island, snow was also affecting the Napier-Taupo Road, the Desert Road and the Remutaka Hill Road.

A strong wind warning has been issued for coastal Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island, with Metservice saying winds could gust up to 120 kilometres an hour.

A strong wind watch also covers the Canterbury High Country, and remaining parts of Otago (except North Otago) and Southland.

On Monday, heavy rain and strong to gale northeasterlies are forecast to move onto the upper North Island .

A heavy rain watch will be in place for Northland, still reeling from last month's storm in the Far North.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow showers are possible on Arthur's Pass over the 12 hours from 3am this morning, and snow is expected to accumulate on parts of the Milford Road overnight.

rnz.co.nz