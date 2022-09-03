Woman arrested after person found dead in Auckland's Manukau

A woman has been arrested following the death of another woman in Auckland's Counties Manukau early on Saturday morning.

Police at the scene on Lakewood Court on Saturday morning. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to an address on Lakewood Court around 4.30am, where they found a woman dead at the scene.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"There will be a Police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Lakewood Court property, where a scene examination is expected to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public."