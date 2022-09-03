Woman arrested after person found dead in Auckland's Manukau

Source: 1News

A woman has been arrested following the death of another woman in Auckland's Counties Manukau early on Saturday morning.

Police at the scene on Lakewood Court on Saturday morning.

Police at the scene on Lakewood Court on Saturday morning. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to an address on Lakewood Court around 4.30am, where they found a woman dead at the scene.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"There will be a Police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Lakewood Court property, where a scene examination is expected to continue.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

'Epic' giant worm discovered by Christchurch boy

2

Woman arrested after person found dead in Auckland's Manukau

3

Trump search: FBI found empty folders marked 'classified'

4

Crying baby shaken to death by teen in Brisbane

5

How chats with fellow NZ rugby greats helped Cocksedge retire

Latest Stories

Argentina shaken after vice president's assassination scare

Woman arrested after person found dead in Auckland's Manukau

Trump search: FBI found empty folders marked 'classified'

Nine out of 10 report scam attempts - bank survey

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with US

Related Stories

Nine out of 10 report scam attempts - bank survey

Gloriavale parents forced to work over caring for sick kids, court hears

Emotional scenes as pastor jailed for indecently assaulting young women

Flyers by neo-Nazi group distributed in Napier