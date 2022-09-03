Woman, 36, charged with murder after Manukau death

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death in Manukau on Saturday morning.

Police at the scene on Lakewood Court on Saturday morning. (Source: 1News)

Police found a woman who had died after being called to a Lakewood Court address at around 4.30am.

The 36-year-old woman found at the address was taken into custody.

"There will be a police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Lakewood Court property, where a scene examination is expected to continue," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement earlier on Saturday morning.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public."

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

Police are calling for anyone who was in the area around the time of the alleged homicide with information to call 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.