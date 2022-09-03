Police appeal after alleged knife-point robbery in Rotorua

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bar in Rotorua was allegedly robbed at knife-point on Friday morning.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

They say the incident took place at the Kalah Bar, at the Ngongotahā Tavern on Rotorua's Hall Road around 11.10am Friday.

"A man with a knife allegedly entered the bar and demanded money from the manager," police said in a statement.

"The man put the money in a red shopping bag and left on foot, jumping the fence at the back of the tavern.

"The bar manager was shaken but uninjured."

Police are appealing for help from anyone with information, saying the suspect was reportedly wearing a camouflage hunting jersey, blue and orange reflective work trousers, a grey hood and a black mask.

Anyone with information that could assist can contact police on 105.

