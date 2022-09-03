Live updates: All Blacks vs Argentina - Second Test in Hamilton

Join us for our live updates of tonight's Test between the All Blacks and Argentina at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Matias Alemanno of Argentina and Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks during a lineout in their first Test. (Source: Photosport)

Match Preview:

6:30pm

There’s a chance of heavy rain in Hamilton for the All Blacks' second Test against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Argentina have won two of the last five encounters between the two nations, and will come in with confidence, having beaten the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil in Christchurch last week.

With a lot of history riding on this match, the All Blacks will be determined to end a three-match losing streak at home.

A victory by Argentina could take them to fifth on the world rankings and take New Zealand to their lowest-ever placing of sixth.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has selected the same starting team as last week’s loss, saying that he wants to strengthen what he already has.

“We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that," Foster said.

"This year’s Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend’s Test an exciting opportunity."

Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and Dalton Papalii have also joined the matchday squad and will come off the bench.

Michael Cheika has made four changes to his team from last week’s win, with half-back Tomas Cubelli, lock Guido Petti and back-rower Santiago Grondona earning starting spots.

Winger Santiago Cordero also gets promoted from the bench.

Cheika says his side will relish the challenge of clinching back-to-back wins and says they’ll find some inspiration from Ireland’s series success over the All Blacks in July.

“Ireland were able to do it a couple of times this year so that gives us some hope around how to look at doing it,” Cheika said.

“When the challenge is big or the situation in a game is tough, we try and thrive in that moment.”

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (Captain), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Quinn Tupaea

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Santiago Cordero, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Santiago Grondona, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Joel Sclavi, 2. Julian Montoya (Captain), 1. Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21. Gonzalo Bertranou, 22. Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23. Lucio Cinto.