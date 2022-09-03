Altercation involving vehicle 'with a gun' in Auckland being probed

An Saturday morning altercation between two vehicles in central Auckland in which one person reportedly had a gun is being investigated by police.

William Denny Avenue (Source: Google Maps )

Police were made aware of the incident at 5.45 am and were dispatched to William Denny Avenue in Westmere.

While there is no information to suggest a firearm was discharged, police will remain at the scene while they investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

It is believed that this was an isolated incident and is not a risk to the wider public, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are calling for anyone with information to call 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.