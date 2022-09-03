Altercation involving vehicle 'with a gun' in Auckland being probed

Source: 1News

An Saturday morning altercation between two vehicles in central Auckland in which one person reportedly had a gun is being investigated by police.

William Denny Avenue

William Denny Avenue (Source: Google Maps )

Police were made aware of the incident at 5.45 am and were dispatched to William Denny Avenue in Westmere.

While there is no information to suggest a firearm was discharged, police will remain at the scene while they investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

It is believed that this was an isolated incident and is not a risk to the wider public, police said.

Police are calling for anyone with information to call 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

