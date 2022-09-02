Watch: Clearest footage ever captured of Titanic wreck

Source: 1News

The wreck of the Titanic is being seen in greater detail than ever before, with the clearest images ever captured of the stricken vessel being released to the public.

The new images, captured in 8K, reveal the slow decay of the ship which sank 110 years ago in the North Atlantic Ocean on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

The footage has been captured by OceanGate, a company that specialises in Titanic exploration, and cost a staggering $350,000 per person for the two-and-a-half hour dive.

The team hopes the footage can help scientists determine how quickly the wreck is decaying and how long it will remain on the ocean floor.

