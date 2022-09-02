US Open: Kyrgios fined $12,000 for profanity during match

Nick Kyrgios has been fined US$7,500 ($NZ12,300) for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory at the US Open in New York yesterday.

Nick Kyrgios returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi during the second round of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands. It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set.

Kyrgios said after the match he was a heavy asthmatic and that when he was running side to side and struggling to breathe, the smell was “probably not something I want to be breathing in in-between points”.

The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.