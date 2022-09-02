Tauranga woman indecently assaulted, police looking for attacker

Source: 1News

Police in Tauranga are looking for a man after a woman was indecently assaulted on Saturday night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The victim was walking along Devonport Rd, just north of Ninth Ave, at around 5.30pm when the man grabbed and indecently assaulted her.

She managed to get away from her attacker.

The attacker is described as having brown skin, aged in his mid-20s, tall and of medium build.

He is also described as having a rose tattoo on his neck.

He was wearing dark clothing, including a black cap.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they may have.

The public can call 105 quoting file number 220827/9368, all provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

2

Kiwi actor KJ Apa becomes Samoan chief

3

Police to search Kāpiti beach for missing woman

4

Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

5

Black Ferns great Kendra Cocksedge to retire from rugby

Latest Stories

No handshake after Ukraine, Belarus players meet at US Open

Tauranga woman indecently assaulted, police looking for attacker

Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children

Hopes of lower prices with Woolworth NZ's first wholesale agreement

Bracing for fentanyl: NZ experts push for safe drug-using space

Related Stories

Police staff take personal grievance after refusing Covid vaccine

Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

Govt's ram raid protection fund remains unspent

Gang members increasing number of attacks on prison guards