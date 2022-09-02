Tauranga woman indecently assaulted, police looking for attacker

Police in Tauranga are looking for a man after a woman was indecently assaulted on Saturday night.

The victim was walking along Devonport Rd, just north of Ninth Ave, at around 5.30pm when the man grabbed and indecently assaulted her.

She managed to get away from her attacker.

The attacker is described as having brown skin, aged in his mid-20s, tall and of medium build.

He is also described as having a rose tattoo on his neck.

He was wearing dark clothing, including a black cap.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they may have.

The public can call 105 quoting file number 220827/9368, all provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.