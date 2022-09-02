Take a look at Hamilton's ornate Mormon temple

Over 50,000 people are expected to take advantage of a brief period when New Zealand's only Mormon temple has thrown open its doors to the public.

Closed to outsiders for over 60 years, the temple on the outskirts of Hamilton has undergone seismic strengthening and interior renovations for the past three years.

Serving around 117,000 Latter Day Saints in New Zealand, it will be rededicated on October 17.

Tours for the public will run until September 17 and free tickets can be booked online.

A new temple is being built in Auckland's Manukau and is due to be completed in 2024.