Man charged after security staff robbed of cash at Hamilton bank

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after security staff were robbed of cash at a Hamilton bank last month.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Nicholas Stark said three armed men stole "a quantity" of cash from Northgate Bank around 12.45pm on Monday, August 22.

Today, police announced a 26-year-old man has been charged over the robbery and made an initial appearance in Manukau District Court yesterday.

The man has been remanded in custody until the next court date in November.

"While this is a positive result, police continue to follow lines of inquiry to identify others involved," Stark said.

Police have not yet recovered any of the cash.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Climate change experts urge Kiwis to axe trans-Tasman travel

2

Hawke's Bay truck fire 'sprayed flaming goop everywhere'

3

Police to search Kāpiti beach for missing woman

4

Watch: Clearest footage ever captured of Titanic wreck

5

Covid-19: 10 deaths reported, 1800 new cases

Latest Stories

Williams sisters embrace after sharing US Open court for final time

Pieflation: How rising costs are hitting your favourite mince and cheese

Man detained after pointing gun at Argentina's vice president

Watch: Clearest footage ever captured of Titanic wreck

Covid-19: 10 deaths reported, 1800 new cases

Related Stories

Wellington Free Ambulance broken into while attending call

CCTV footage released of possible suspects in Christchurch blaze

Tauranga woman indecently assaulted, police looking for attacker

Police staff take personal grievance after refusing Covid vaccine