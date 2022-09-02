Man charged after security staff robbed of cash at Hamilton bank

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after security staff were robbed of cash at a Hamilton bank last month.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Nicholas Stark said three armed men stole "a quantity" of cash from Northgate Bank around 12.45pm on Monday, August 22.

Today, police announced a 26-year-old man has been charged over the robbery and made an initial appearance in Manukau District Court yesterday.

The man has been remanded in custody until the next court date in November.

"While this is a positive result, police continue to follow lines of inquiry to identify others involved," Stark said.

Police have not yet recovered any of the cash.