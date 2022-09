Auckland City Police are searching for a woman they say is "continuing to commit dishonesty" after being released from jail.

Patricia Ann Aldridge. (Source: Supplied)

Patricia Ann Aldridge, 57, has a warrant for arrest over breaching her release conditions.

Police say she is, "Continuing to commit dishonesty offending while she remains outstanding".

Aldridge is believed to be in central Auckland, possibly around the Mt Albert area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can call police on 105.