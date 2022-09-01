Teacher's pet case: Dawson's 'life threatened' in jail - lawyer

Chris Dawson's lawyer says his client has been "subjected to constant threats" since arriving in a Sydney jail.

Chris Dawson and Lynette Dawson were married with two children before she disappeared. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as a NSW Supreme Court judge on Tuesday found Dawson guilty of murdering his wife in 1982 as he was so tortured at the thought of losing his teenage lover.

"I am left in no doubt. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only rational inference (is that) Lynette Dawson died on or about 8 January 1982 as a result of conscious or voluntary act committed by Christopher Dawson," Justice Ian Harrison said.

On Thursday, 7News reporter Chris Reason posted on Twitter that Dawson's lawyer is requesting his client be better protected in jail after "constant threats".

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Teacher's pet case: Dawson found guilty of murder in Sydney

"Lawyer for Chris Dawson reveals he's been "subjected to constant threats" since he arrived in Silverwater prison, "people threatening his life". He's asking for better protection in jail, isolation for Dawson," Reason tweeted.

Dawson is now 74 years old and used to play for rugby league team the Newtown Jets.

Lynette Dawson's disappearance was investigated by journalist Hedley Thomas in the Teacher's Pet podcast.